Global Server Chassis Market scrutinized in new research

A server chassis is a metal structure that is used to house or physically assemble servers in various different form factors. A server chassis makes it possible to put multiple servers and other storage and peripheral equipment in a single physical body. A server chassis can also be called a server casing or server case.

The market for Server Chassis is fragmented with players such as Advantech,, Logic Case, Intel Corporation, AIC, Supermicro, IStarUSA Group, Chenbro, Roswill, In Win, One Chassis Technology, Chun Long Technology, Cisco, Yeong Yang, etc.

In recent years, more and more customers need manufacturers to customize special products, including chips, SSDs, racks, refrigeration, etc., which is a big challenge for manufacturers in the low-end market. Due to the low entry barriers in the server chassis market, it will be a huge threat to some manufacturers who occupy a large market share. More and more manufacturers that have previously served in the low-end market are also seeking more business cooperation and improving the quality of their products. If large manufacturers do not innovate in time, update their products and upgrade their services will lose their loyal customers. In addition, more and more large companies are entering the market. For example, Huawei, these large companies with mature production lines and sufficient capital flows to enter the market are also big competition for other companies. With the further development and maturity of the cloud computing market, users’ requirements for servers will also increase, which will inevitably stimulate more server replacement, and will also be a huge challenge for the server chassis market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Server Chassis market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 350 million by 2024, from USD 300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Server Chassis business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Server Chassis market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Server Chassis value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

1U

2U

3U

4U

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

SME

Large enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Advantech

Logic Case

Intel Corporation

AIC

Supermicro

IStarUSA Group

Chenbro

Roswill

In Win

One Chassis Technology

Chun Long Technology

Cisco

Yeong Yang

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Server Chassis consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Server Chassis market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Server Chassis manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Server Chassis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Server Chassis submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

