Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market [By Products (Instruments, Blood Culture Media, and Assay Kits and Reagents); By Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, and Flow Cytometry); By Tests (Bacterial Sepsis and Fungal Sepsis); By Testing Type (Laboratory Testing and PoC Testing); and by Regions]: Market size and Forecast, 2017 – 2026

Sepsis Diagnostics Market is anticipated to reach over USD 1033.02 Million by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research.

Sepsis is a type of fatal organ dysfunction ailment rises when the body responses to an infection to its own organs and tissues and organs. This disorder can be triggered due to the weakened immune system, kidney or liver disease, chronic illness such as cancer, and severe wounds. Sepsis can be of two types septic shock in which there are the indications of severe sepsis including a low blood pressure and another is severe sepsis when there’s organ failure.

The high occurrence of people suffering sepsis and the demand for appropriate diagnosis and treatment is anticipated to bolster the demand for the sepsis diagnostics market. In addition, rising number of hospital-acquired infections (HIA) are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. Hospital-acquired infections primarily include surgical site and urinary tract infections, which result in sepsis. According to the World Health Organizations (WHO), 7 out of every 100 hospitalized patients develop hospital-acquired infections in developed economies. This, in turn, demands proper diagnosis, further bolstering the market growth. On the other hand, pneumonia is also a significant driving factor for the high demand of sepsis diagnostics market as it is one of the major causes of septic shock.

The global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of products, technology, pathogen, testing type, and geography. On the basis of products, the global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is segmented into Instruments, Blood Culture Media, and Assay Kits and Reagents. In 2017, the blood culture media was projected to be the major market sharing segment during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness mode of the test is the primary reason for the major market share. In addition, due to the lower cost, the blood culture method is also considered as the gold standard method. On the basis of technology, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, and Flow Cytometry. The microbiology segment was estimated to be the dominating segment due to the fact that it permits the identification and quantitative detection of microbes for sepsis diagnosis through the application of culture media tests. On the basis of the pathogen, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into Bacterial Sepsis and Fungal Sepsis. The bacterial sepsis id further categorized into, gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria. In 2017, the bacterial sepsis segment is anticipated to dominate the segment. This is due to the patients suffering from the blood poisoning disease is a generally considered as a casualty of bacterial infection. On the basis of test type, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into Laboratory Testing and PoC Testing. In 2017, the laboratory testing type is estimated to dominate the market.

Some major key players in global Sepsis Diagnostics Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cepheid Inc., Bruker Corporation, and Nanosphere, Inc. among others.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Insights

3.1. Sepsis Diagnostics – Industry snapshot

4. Sepsis Diagnostics – Ecosystem analysis

4.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market dynamics

4.1.1. Sepsis Diagnostics – Market Forces

4.1.1.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market driver analysis

4.1.1.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market restraint/challenges analysis

4.1.1.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market opportunity analysis

4.1.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

4.1.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

4.1.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

4.1.2.3. Threat of substitute

4.1.2.4. Threat of new entrant

4.1.2.5. Degree of competition

4.1.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market PEST analysis, 2017

4.1.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Industry trends

4.1.5. Competitive Ranking Analysis

5. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Product

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Instruments

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Blood Culture Media

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.4. Assay Kits and Reagents

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Technology

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Microbiology

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Molecular Diagnostics

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Immunoassays

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6.5. Flow Cytometry

6.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Pathogen

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Bacterial Sepsis

7.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

7.2.1.1. Gram-Positive Bacteria

7.2.1.2. Gram-Negative Bacteria

7.2.2. Fungal Sepsis

7.2.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Testing Type

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Laboratory Testing

8.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

8.3. PoC Testing

8.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

9. Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Regions

9.1. Key findings

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.2.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.2.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.2.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.2.5. U.S.

9.2.5.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.2.5.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.2.5.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.2.5.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.2.6. Canada

9.2.6.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.2.6.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.2.6.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.2.6.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.3.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.3.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.3.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.3.5. Germany

9.3.5.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.3.5.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.3.5.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.3.5.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.3.6. UK

9.3.6.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.3.6.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.3.6.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.3.6.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.3.7. France

9.3.7.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.3.7.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.3.7.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.3.7.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.3.8. Italy

9.3.8.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.3.8.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.3.8.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.3.8.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.4.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.4.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.4.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.4.5. China

9.4.5.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.4.5.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.4.5.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.4.5.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.4.6. India

9.4.6.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.4.6.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.4.6.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.4.6.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.4.7. Japan

9.4.7.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.4.7.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.4.7.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.4.7.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.4.8. Australia

9.4.8.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.4.8.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.4.8.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.4.8.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.5.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.5.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.5.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.5.5. Brazil

9.5.5.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.5.5.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.5.5.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.5.5.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.5.6. Mexico

9.5.6.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.5.6.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.5.6.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.5.6.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

9.6. Middle East & Africa

9.6.1. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Products, 2017 – 2026

9.6.2. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology, 2017 – 2026

9.6.3. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Pathogen, 2017 – 2026

9.6.4. Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Testing Type, 2017 – 2026

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Developments

10.2. bioMérieux SA

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financials

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Developments

10.3. Roche Diagnostics

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financials

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Developments

10.4. Beckman Coulter, Inc.

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financials

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5262

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]