Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

A glass wafer is usually a very thin disc used as a base for manufacturing integrated circuits. It is a thin piece of semiconductor material, usually made of borosilicate glass, quartz, or fused silica.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC will contribute to major semiconductor glass wafer market growth. This is due to the strong presence of electronics manufacturers. Moreover, the presence of several foundries in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan will also significantly contribute to the growth of the market in APAC.

The global Semiconductor Glass Wafer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Semiconductor Glass Wafer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Semiconductor Glass Wafer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Asahi Glass

Corning

Plan Optik

SCHOTT

Shin Etsu

Sumco

MEMC

LG Siltron

SAS

Okmetic

Shenhe FTS

SST

JRH

Siltronic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Borosilicate Glass

Quartz

Fused Silica

Segment by Application

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace and defense

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Semiconductor Glass Wafer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Semiconductor Glass Wafer

1.2 Semiconductor Glass Wafer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Borosilicate Glass

1.2.3 Quartz

1.2.4 Fused Silica

2 Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Semiconductor Glass Wafer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Semiconductor Glass Wafer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Semiconductor Glass Wafer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Semiconductor Glass Wafer Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Semiconductor Glass Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Semiconductor Glass Wafer Production

3.4.1 North America Semiconductor Glass Wafer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Semiconductor Glass Wafer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

