Global Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

This report focuses on the global Semiconductor Foundry Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Semiconductor Foundry Service development in United States, Europe and China.
Foundry, a business model of the semiconductor industry, specializes in semiconductor wafer manufacturing, and is commissioned by other IC design companies instead of their own designs.
During 2017, the communication segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The shift in consumer preference toward lower-end smartphones, which is impacting the global semiconductor foundry market. For instance, phones from Chinese smartphone makers, such as OPPO and OnePlus, are providing high-end features at a very low cost which will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. This is because a large number of fabless semiconductor foundries are the customers for pure-play and IDM semiconductor foundries in this region.
The key players covered in this study
TSMC
Globalfoundries
UMC
SMIC
Samsung
Dongbu HiTek
Fujitsu Semiconductor
Hua Hong Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor
Powerchip Technology
STMicroelectronics
TowerJazz
Vanguard International Semiconductor
WIN Semiconductors
X-FAB Silicon Foundries
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Only Foundry Service
Non-Only Foundry Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Communication
PCs/Desktops
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Industrial
Defense & Aerospace
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Only Foundry Service
1.4.3 Non-Only Foundry Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Communication
1.5.3 PCs/Desktops
1.5.4 Consumer Goods
1.5.5 Automotive
1.5.6 Industrial
1.5.7 Defense & Aerospace
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Size
2.2 Semiconductor Foundry Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 TSMC
12.1.1 TSMC Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction
12.1.4 TSMC Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 TSMC Recent Development
12.2 Globalfoundries
12.2.1 Globalfoundries Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction
12.2.4 Globalfoundries Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Globalfoundries Recent Development
12.3 UMC
12.3.1 UMC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction
12.3.4 UMC Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 UMC Recent Development
12.4 SMIC
12.4.1 SMIC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction
12.4.4 SMIC Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SMIC Recent Development
12.5 Samsung
12.5.1 Samsung Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction
12.5.4 Samsung Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.6 Dongbu HiTek
12.6.1 Dongbu HiTek Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction
12.6.4 Dongbu HiTek Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Dongbu HiTek Recent Development
12.7 Fujitsu Semiconductor
12.7.1 Fujitsu Semiconductor Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction
12.7.4 Fujitsu Semiconductor Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Fujitsu Semiconductor Recent Development
12.8 Hua Hong Semiconductor
12.8.1 Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction
12.8.4 Hua Hong Semiconductor Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Hua Hong Semiconductor Recent Development
12.9 MagnaChip Semiconductor
12.9.1 MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction
12.9.4 MagnaChip Semiconductor Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 MagnaChip Semiconductor Recent Development
12.10 Powerchip Technology
12.10.1 Powerchip Technology Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Semiconductor Foundry Service Introduction
12.10.4 Powerchip Technology Revenue in Semiconductor Foundry Service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Powerchip Technology Recent Development
12.11 STMicroelectronics
12.12 TowerJazz
12.13 Vanguard International Semiconductor
12.14 WIN Semiconductors
12.15 X-FAB Silicon Foundries
