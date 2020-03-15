Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications & Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Etching is a process in which layers from the surface of a wafer are removed using chemicals. An etch system shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using liquid chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction. An etch system is used in manufacturing lines for semiconductors and other electronic devices. Semiconductor etch equipment is used copiously in various semiconductor fabrication processes. Among the different types of semiconductor etch equipment available in the market, dry etch equipment held the largest etch equipment market share in 2016 both in terms of revenue and volume. Reduced material consumption coupled with low cost associated with disposing the materials. However, the wet etching equipment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate both in terms of value and volume owing to its higher adoption rate in wafer manufacturing process due to its high etching rate and ease of operation. By equipment type the semiconductor etch equipment can be bifurcated into dry etching equipment, and wet etching equipment. The semiconductor etch equipment market size can be further segmented by etching film type into conductor etching process, & dielectric etching process, and polysilicon etching process). The market has several application areas such as logic and memory, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), power device, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and CMOS image sensors.

Scope of the Report:

By Equipment Type the semiconductor etch equipment market can be bifurcated into dry etching equipment, and wet etching equipment. High etching rate and ease of operation of wet etching equipment are some of the factors responsible for the high growth rate of this segment.

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Etch Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.6% over the next five years, will reach 15900 million US$ in 2024, from 7400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Semiconductor Etch Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron Limited

Applied Materials

Hitachi High-Technologies

Oxford Instruments

SPTS Technologies

Plasma-Therm

GigaLane

SAMCO Inc

NAURA

AMEC

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3793526-global-semiconductor-etch-equipment-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4200545

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wet Etch Equipment

Dry Etch Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Logic and Memory

Power Device

MEMS

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3793526-global-semiconductor-etch-equipment-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wet Etch Equipment

1.2.2 Dry Etch Equipment

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Logic and Memory

1.3.2 Power Device

1.3.3 MEMS

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lam Research

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Lam Research Semiconductor Etch Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Tokyo Electron Limited

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Tokyo Electron Limited Semiconductor Etch Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Applied Materials

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Applied Materials Semiconductor Etch Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hitachi High-Technologies

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hitachi High-Technologies Semiconductor Etch Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Oxford Instruments

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Oxford Instruments Semiconductor Etch Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 SPTS Technologies

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 SPTS Technologies Semiconductor Etch Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Plasma-Therm

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Semiconductor Etch Equipment Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Plasma-Therm Semiconductor Etch Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4200545#ixzz5r6RQ2Vbp