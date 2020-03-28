Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Self-service Business Intelligence Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Self-service Business Intelligence Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Self-service Business Intelligence Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Self-service business intelligence (SSBI) is a way to deal with information examination that empowers business clients to access and work with corporate information despite the fact that they don’t have extensive experience with measurable investigation, business intelligence (BI) or information mining.

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue generating region for self-service BI vendors for the next five years. This is mainly because in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the self-service BI market because of the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies and various government initiatives such as smart cities across APAC countries including China and India.

In 2018, the global Self-service Business Intelligence market size was 3330 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.8% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Microstrategy

Qlik Technologies

Tibco Software

ZOHO

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Software

Service

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and utilities

Media and entertainment

Transportation and logistics

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report researches about the overall Self-service Business Intelligence market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Self-service Business Intelligence Manufacturers

Self-service Business Intelligence Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Self-service Business Intelligence Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Emerging economies are expected to remain major investment destination for market players in the medium term if not beyond. Factors such as technological advances, rapid digitization, and IT infrastructure development is creating attractive opportunities for market players. Businesses worldwide are investing of acquiring technological solutions. Conventional business models are being replaced by new-age business structures that are technology-oriented. This is boosting the expansion of the IT sector. IT services are gaining popularity across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, oil & gas, retail, aerospace, automotive, among other. These sectors are undergoing rapid transformation and are being disrupted by waves of novel technologies.

