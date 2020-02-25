Global Self-Injections Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Self-Injections Market is accounted to reach USD 119.5 billion by 2024, from USD 23.4 billion in 2016, it is growing at the CAGR of 22.6 % in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The exponential growth is owing to multiple factors but the most prominent is development of biologic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, chronic diseases include heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and chronic respiratory problems.

The key market players for Global Self-Injections Market are listed below;

Abbvie, Inc.,

Antares Pharma,

3M,

Becton Dickinson & Company

Baxter International Inc.,

Penjet Corporation,

PharmaJet,

GerresheimerAG,Pfizer Inc.,

Terumo Corporation,

Mylan N.V.,

SHL Group,

Bespak,

Janssen Biotech Inc.,

Insulet Corporation,

Unilife Corporation,

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.,

Ypsomed,

Eli lilly and Company,

Haselmeier AG,

Alkermes,

AptarPharma,

Credence MedSystems, Inc.,

SchottAG,

Ypsomed,

Owen Mumford Ltd.,

Glide Technologies,

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The formulations market is segmented into conventional drug delivery formulations, novel drug delivery formulations, and long-acting injection formulations. The conventional drug delivery segment is categorized into solutions, reconstituted/lyophilized formulations, suspensions and emulsions.

The novel drug delivery formulations market is segmented into colloidal dispersions, and microparticles. Colloidal dispersions market is further categorized into liposomes, niosomes, and polymeric/mixed micelles, and nano particles. Also, nanoparticles market is further segmented into nanosuspensions, nanoemulsions/microemulsions, and solid-lipid nanoparticles.

Based on therapeutic application, the market is segmented intoautoimmunediseases, hormonal disorders, oncology, orphan diseases, pain management, respiratory therapy, and others. The market is also segmented based on dosage formintosingle dose and multi-dose.

Based on of route of administration, the market is segmented into skin, circulatory /musculoskeletal, organs, and central nervous system.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into patient, physicians, home care settings and, others. The market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, private clinics, chemist, and online pharmacies.

Based on geography, the Global Self-Injections market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America

Middle East & Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Self-Injections market for 2017-2021.

Continue…

