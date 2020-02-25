Global Self Injection Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

In this report, Global self-injection market is projected to reach USD 52.437.46 million by 2024 from USD 21.950.41 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Major factors driving the growth of market are the rising cases of chronic diseases, increasing demand of self-injection devices.

Based on geography, the global self-injection market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Rest Of the World

Global self-injection market competition by top players including –

Becton, Dickinson and Company is going to dominate the global self-injection market following with, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Pfizer, along with others such as

Antares Pharma, Bespak ,

Gerresheimer AG,

Impax Laboratories, Inc. ,

Mylan N.V.,

Sandoz,

Unilife Corporation,

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. and

Ypsomed.

The global self-injection market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, usage pattern, mode of administration, end user, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of product type, market is segmented into 4 types, namely, auto injectors, wearable injectors, needle free injectors (NFI), and pen injectors.

On the basis of application, the global self-injection market is segmented into oncology, hormonal disorders, autoimmune diseases, orphan diseases, and others.

On the basis of usage pattern the global self-injection market is segmented into curative care, immunization.

Based on distribution channel, market is segmented into, Pharmacy stores, hospital pharmacy, direct tender and online pharmacy.

Based on mode of administration, the global self-injection market is segmented into circulatory, organs, skin and central nervous system.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, research laboratories and, pharma & biotech companies.

