In this report, the Global Self-Checkout Systems Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Self-Checkout Systems Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Self-checkout systems provide a mechanism for customers to process their own purchases from a retailer. They are an alternative to the traditional cashier-staffed checkout.

Currently, there are many players in this market. NCR, Toshiba, Diebold Nixdorf, Fujitsu, ITAB, Pan-Oston, IBM, Grupo Digicon, Hisense, Modern-Expo Group, HP and some others are playing important roles in Self-Checkout Systems industry.

In market, revenue of Self-Checkout Systems in North America will increase to be 96401 Units in 2025 from 40011 Units in 2018, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with revenue and market share of 18831 Units and 25.8% in 2018.

Self-checkout systems are easy to use and require less time, as the queues are usually short as compared to the ones at traditional checkouts. Majority of the people, especially the younger generation, are adopting new technologies, as these systems are more convenient and involve no or less interaction with humans, unlike traditional purchase systems.

The global Self-Checkout Systems market is valued at 1596.1 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3174.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Self-Checkout Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Self-Checkout Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NCR

Toshiba

Diebold Nixdorf

Fujitsu

ITAB

Pan-Oston

IBM

Grupo Digicon

Hisense

Modern-Expo Group

HP Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stand-alone Self-checkout Systems

Wall-mounted Self-checkout Systems

Countertop Self-checkout Systems

In 2019, Stand-alone SCO accounted for a major share of 86% in the global Self-Checkout Systems market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2966 M USD by 2025 from 1684 M USD in 2019.

Segment by Application

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Department Stores

Grocery/Convenience Stores

Pharmacy

Others

In Self-Checkout Systems market, Hypermarket & Supermarket segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 121740 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.31% during 2019 and 2025. It means that Self-Checkout Systems will be promising in the Hypermarket & Supermarket field in the next couple of years.

