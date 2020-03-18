In this report, the Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Self-Adhesive Labels market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Self-Adhesive Labels breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A label is a tool to identify or decorate goods. Self-Adhesive Labels is one kind of label. They are usually used in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics, etc.
In global market, the consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels increases from 17250 Million Sq.m. in 2012 to 21018 Million Sq.m. in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.03%. In 2016, the global Self-Adhesive Labels market is led by Europe, capturing about 32.65% of global Self-Adhesive Labels consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.06% global consumption share.
At present, the major manufacturers of Self-Adhesive Labels are Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries, Adestor, UPM Raflatac, Schades, Constantia Flexibles, Lintec Corporation, Fuji Seal International, PMC Label Materials, Thai KK, Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech, Shanghai Jinda Plastic, Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products, Zhulin Weiye, Zhengwei Printing and Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing
In application, Self-Adhesive Labels downstream is wide and recently Self-Adhesive Labels has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial Labels, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics and others. Globally, the Self-Adhesive Labels market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food & Beverages which accounts for nearly 23.29% of total downstream consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels in global.
Global Self-Adhesive Labels market size will increase to 53600 Million US$ by 2025, from 36000 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Self-Adhesive Labels.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Self-Adhesive Labels capacity, production, value, price and market share of Self-Adhesive Labels in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Avery Dennison
Coveris
CCL Industries
Adestor
UPM Raflatac
Schades
Constantia Flexibles
Lintec Corporation
Fuji Seal International
PMC Label Materials
Thai KK
Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech
Shanghai Jinda Plastic
Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products
Zhulin Weiye
Zhengwei Printing
Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing
Self-Adhesive Labels Breakdown Data by Type
Flexographic Printing
Letterpress Printing
Self-Adhesive Labels Breakdown Data by Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Retailers and Supermarkets
Logistics
Industrial Labels
Self-Adhesive Labels Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Self-Adhesive Labels capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Self-Adhesive Labels manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-Adhesive Labels :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
