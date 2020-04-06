Global Self Adhesive Labels Market – Competitive Insights, Influencing Factors, Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

The global self-adhesive labels market has been witnessing growth, owing to growth of e commerce industry and the food processing industry. The self-adhesive labels are of three layers, namely, face material, pressure sensitive adhesives, and backlog sheet. These labels are pressure sensitive and directly adhere to the substrate with minimal pressure. The growth of this market is propelled by factors such as increase in urban population, demand for pharmaceutical supplies, increase in consumer awareness, and growth of the e-commerce industry. The market is further driven by growing demand for convenience and quality food products.

Market Overview

The permanent nature segment of the self-adhesive labels market is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to its high durability and resistance on difficult surfaces. This growth can be attributed to its applications in areas that require high level of positional accuracy.Based on type, the market is segmented into release liner and linerless. Some of the major printing technologies utilized for this market are digital printing, flexography, lithography, screen printing, and gravure printing.Major application areas of self-adhesive labels are food & agriculture, consumer durables, home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, retails, and others.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the global self-adhesive labels market.

Segmentation

By Type:-

Release Liner

Linerless

By Nature:-

Permanent

Removable

By Printing Technology:-

Digital Printing

Flexography

Lithography

Screen Printing

Gravure Printing

By Application:-

Food and Agriculture

Consumer Durable

Home and Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Retails

Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Major Companies Operating in the Self Adhesive Labels Market:

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries

Multi-color Corporation

UPM-Kymmene

Fuji Seal International

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Huhtamaki

Lintec

Quince Market Insights is a global market research and consulting company publishing syndicate studies as well as consulting assignments pertaining to market opportunities that promise high growth in the future. The company also provides information on different research practices such as competitive analysis, product mapping, value chain analysis, etc., assisting clients in strategic decision-making.

