Global Selenium-enriched Yeast Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

Selenium-enriched yeast is the best source of organic selenium. The absorption and utilization of organic selenium is much higher than the inorganic selenium, and the toxicity of organic selenium is much lower.

Selenium-enriched yeast is mainly used in functional food and feed industry as nutritional additives. It can divide into two types: food grade and feed grade, food grade selenium yeast’s average price is much expensive than feed grade, but the production volume of food grade is lower than feed grade.

The global Selenium-enriched Yeast market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Selenium-enriched Yeast volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Selenium-enriched Yeast market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alltech

Lesaffre

Angel

Pharma Nord

Lallemand

Novus International

Associated British Foods

Miro Chembiotech

Cypress Systems

Diamond V

ADM

Biorigin

Tianxiangyuan

Prince Agri Products

Aleris

Embria Health Sciences

Gecono

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Segment by Application

Functional Food

Feed Industry

Other

