Global Security Software in Telecom Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

Security software comprise a suite of security products. Their scope encompasses several areas such as data protection, compliance, architecture, email security, web security, governance, data loss prevention, security information and event management, and identity and access. A security software solution provides several features such as encryption, endpoint monitoring, identity and access management, intrusion detection, vulnerability scanning, and application and messaging security.
Security software solutions have the ability to protect the application and management network in the telecom industry from disruption and loss of confidential data. The growing sophistication of cyber attacks and increased penetration of data breaches are prompting enterprises in the telecom ndustry to adopt security software.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Symantec
McAfee
Dell EMC
TrendMicro
Imperva
AVG Technologies
Cisco Systems
Check Point Software Technologies
Fortinet
F-Secure
Websense
Sophos
TripWire
Zscaler
Avast Software
Panda Security
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Government Organizations
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Security Software in Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Security Software in Telecom Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.5.4 Government Organizations
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Security Software in Telecom Market Size
2.2 Security Software in Telecom Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Security Software in Telecom Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Security Software in Telecom Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Security Software in Telecom Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Security Software in Telecom Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Symantec
12.2.1 Symantec Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Security Software in Telecom Introduction
12.2.4 Symantec Revenue in Security Software in Telecom Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.3 McAfee
12.3.1 McAfee Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Security Software in Telecom Introduction
12.3.4 McAfee Revenue in Security Software in Telecom Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 McAfee Recent Development
12.4 Dell EMC
12.4.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Security Software in Telecom Introduction
12.4.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Security Software in Telecom Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.5 TrendMicro
12.5.1 TrendMicro Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Security Software in Telecom Introduction
12.5.4 TrendMicro Revenue in Security Software in Telecom Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 TrendMicro Recent Development
12.6 Imperva
12.6.1 Imperva Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Security Software in Telecom Introduction
12.6.4 Imperva Revenue in Security Software in Telecom Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Imperva Recent Development
12.7 AVG Technologies
12.7.1 AVG Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Security Software in Telecom Introduction
12.7.4 AVG Technologies Revenue in Security Software in Telecom Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 AVG Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Cisco Systems
12.8.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Security Software in Telecom Introduction
12.8.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Security Software in Telecom Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.9 Check Point Software Technologies
12.9.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Security Software in Telecom Introduction
12.9.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Security Software in Telecom Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Fortinet
12.10.1 Fortinet Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Security Software in Telecom Introduction
12.10.4 Fortinet Revenue in Security Software in Telecom Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Fortinet Recent Development
12.11 F-Secure
12.12 Websense
12.13 Sophos
12.14 TripWire
12.15 Zscaler
12.16 Avast Software
12.17 Panda Security
Continued….
