Global Security Software in Telecom Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

This report provides in depth study of “Security Software in Telecom Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Security Software in Telecom Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Security Software in Telecom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Software in Telecom development in United States, Europe and China.

Security software comprise a suite of security products. Their scope encompasses several areas such as data protection, compliance, architecture, email security, web security, governance, data loss prevention, security information and event management, and identity and access. A security software solution provides several features such as encryption, endpoint monitoring, identity and access management, intrusion detection, vulnerability scanning, and application and messaging security.

Security software solutions have the ability to protect the application and management network in the telecom industry from disruption and loss of confidential data. The growing sophistication of cyber attacks and increased penetration of data breaches are prompting enterprises in the telecom ndustry to adopt security software.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Symantec

McAfee

Dell EMC

TrendMicro

Imperva

AVG Technologies

Cisco Systems

Check Point Software Technologies

Fortinet

F-Secure

Websense

Sophos

TripWire

Zscaler

Avast Software

Panda Security

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

