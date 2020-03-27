Global Security Assessment Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Security Assessment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

A security assessment is performed to identify the current security posture of an information system or organization. The assessment provides recommendations for improvement, which allows the organization to a reach a security goal that mitigates risk, and also enables the organization.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. This is mainly due to the concentrated presence of security assessment service providers that offer such services to various businesses in the region across industry verticals. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the developing countries, along with improving regulatory reforms and economic stability is driving the security assessment market growth in APAC. In Latin America, SMEs as well as large enterprises across verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, and IT and telecommunications, are expected to increase their investments and adoption of security assessment services.

In 2018, the global Security Assessment market size was 1010 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6530 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Security Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Fireeye

Optiv

Qualys

Trustwave

Veracode

Check Point

Absolute Software

Rapid7

Cynergistek

Positive Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and telecommunications

Government and defense

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Security Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Security Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Security Assessment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued…………………….

