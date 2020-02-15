Global Secure Web Gateway Market With Top Countries Data : Current Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2025

Report Title: Global Secure Web Gateway Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Secure Web Gateway Market Report 2018-2025 offers a comprehensive analysis on Secure Web Gateway industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Secure Web Gateway report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Secure Web Gateway market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

Overview of Secure Web Gateway Market :

This report focuses on the global Secure Web Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secure Web Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.A secure Web gateway is a type of security solution that prevents unsecured traffic from entering an internal network of an organization. It is used by enterprises to protect their employees/users from accessing and being infected by malicious Web traffic, websites and virus/malware.Increasing malware threat and growing demand for end-to-end security suites are pushing the growth of the Secure Web Gateway market. The major players involved in this ecosystem include Websense, Blue Coat Systems, F5 Networks, iBoss Network Security, WatchGaurd, Juniper Networks, and Zscalar among various others. However, it is anticipated that the major vendors would face tough competition from the local vendors from diverse regions especially in the field of web and email security.In 2017, the global Secure Web Gateway market size was 2560 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.3% during 2018-2025.

The research covers the current market size of the Secure Web Gateway market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Symantec, Intel McAfee, IBM, Cisco, Check Point Software Technologies, Microsoft, Dell, Citrix, Trend Micro, Sophos

Scope Of The Report:

This report focuses on the Secure Web Gateway Market in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application., According to the report, one driver in the market is the rapid advances in technology.

The worldwide market for Secure Web Gateway is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018.

Major classifications are as follows:

Email gateway

Data loss prevention

Social media control

Content inspection management Major applications are as follows:

Telecom and IT

Banking

Financial Services

and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail