Global Secure Hospital Communications Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

System of secure healthcare communications has control over who has access to protected health information and how it is used.
The increasing concerns for security and advancement in IT systems and healthcare technologies are expected to drive the global secure hospital communication market.
This report focuses on the global Secure Hospital Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secure Hospital Communications development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Vocera Communications
Imprivata
Spok
TigerConnect
PatientSafe Solutions
CellTrust
Agnity
Doc Halo
Voalte
Amtelco
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Tablets
Desktop
Pagers
Wi-Fi Phones
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Secure Hospital Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Secure Hospital Communications Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Tablets
1.5.3 Desktop
1.5.4 Pagers
1.5.5 Wi-Fi Phones
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Secure Hospital Communications Market Size
2.2 Secure Hospital Communications Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Secure Hospital Communications Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Secure Hospital Communications Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Vocera Communications
12.1.1 Vocera Communications Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Secure Hospital Communications Introduction
12.1.4 Vocera Communications Revenue in Secure Hospital Communications Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Vocera Communications Recent Development
12.2 Imprivata
12.2.1 Imprivata Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Secure Hospital Communications Introduction
12.2.4 Imprivata Revenue in Secure Hospital Communications Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Imprivata Recent Development
12.3 Spok
12.3.1 Spok Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Secure Hospital Communications Introduction
12.3.4 Spok Revenue in Secure Hospital Communications Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Spok Recent Development
12.4 TigerConnect
12.4.1 TigerConnect Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Secure Hospital Communications Introduction
12.4.4 TigerConnect Revenue in Secure Hospital Communications Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 TigerConnect Recent Development
12.5 PatientSafe Solutions
12.5.1 PatientSafe Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Secure Hospital Communications Introduction
12.5.4 PatientSafe Solutions Revenue in Secure Hospital Communications Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 PatientSafe Solutions Recent Development
12.6 CellTrust
12.6.1 CellTrust Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Secure Hospital Communications Introduction
12.6.4 CellTrust Revenue in Secure Hospital Communications Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 CellTrust Recent Development
12.7 Agnity
12.7.1 Agnity Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Secure Hospital Communications Introduction
12.7.4 Agnity Revenue in Secure Hospital Communications Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Agnity Recent Development
12.8 Doc Halo
12.8.1 Doc Halo Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Secure Hospital Communications Introduction
12.8.4 Doc Halo Revenue in Secure Hospital Communications Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Doc Halo Recent Development
12.9 Voalte
12.9.1 Voalte Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Secure Hospital Communications Introduction
12.9.4 Voalte Revenue in Secure Hospital Communications Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Voalte Recent Development
12.10 Amtelco
12.10.1 Amtelco Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Secure Hospital Communications Introduction
12.10.4 Amtelco Revenue in Secure Hospital Communications Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Amtelco Recent Development
