In this report, the Global Seaweed Powder Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Seaweed Powder Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Seaweed powder is made from marine natural seaweed, supplemented by a small amount of marine microalgae. Natural seaweed powder is rich in seaweed polysaccharides, mannitol, amino acids, proteins, vitamins and potassium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, iodine, selenium, cobalt and other trace elements.

The global seaweed powder market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, and North America is the second largest regional market.

At present, the main manufacturers of seaweed powder are Algea and FMC. Algea is the world’s leading manufacturerWidely used in the downstream of seaweed powder, mainly used in feed and food and beverage.

In the future, due to the increasing application, it is expected that the global market will show significant growth, so in the next few years, seaweed powder production will show a steady growth trend.

The global Seaweed Powder market was valued at 406.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 559.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Seaweed Powder market status and forecast, categorizes the global Seaweed Powder market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Algea

FMC

Maxicrop

Mara Seaweed

Aquamin

Grower’s Secret

Natural Escentials

Viet Delta

Qingdao Blue Tresure

Rongcheng Jingyi

Baoji Earay Bio-Tech

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application

Agricultural

Gardening

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Others

