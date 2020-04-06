In this report, the Global Seaweed Powder Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Seaweed Powder Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Seaweed powder is made from marine natural seaweed, supplemented by a small amount of marine microalgae. Natural seaweed powder is rich in seaweed polysaccharides, mannitol, amino acids, proteins, vitamins and potassium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, iodine, selenium, cobalt and other trace elements.
The global seaweed powder market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, and North America is the second largest regional market.
At present, the main manufacturers of seaweed powder are Algea and FMC. Algea is the world’s leading manufacturerWidely used in the downstream of seaweed powder, mainly used in feed and food and beverage.
In the future, due to the increasing application, it is expected that the global market will show significant growth, so in the next few years, seaweed powder production will show a steady growth trend.
The global Seaweed Powder market was valued at 406.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 559.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Algea
FMC
Maxicrop
Mara Seaweed
Aquamin
Grower’s Secret
Natural Escentials
Viet Delta
Qingdao Blue Tresure
Rongcheng Jingyi
Baoji Earay Bio-Tech
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Feed Grade
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Segment by Application
Agricultural
Gardening
Cosmetics
Food and Beverages
Others
