Global Sealless Pumps Market Research Report 2019

Sealless pumps don’t require a seal because the wet end of the pump and the motor are contained separately. The sealless technology eliminates the need for a seal altogether making it safer and more environmentally friendly. Sealless pumps are also easier to use and require less maintenance. Main sealless pumps include canned motor pumps, magnetic pumps and diaphragm pumps.

Unsealed pump plays an important role in many fields including chemical industry, medicine, food industry and general manufacturing industry.Huge downstream demand is driving the trade in sealed pumps.The main sales markets are in North America and China.After sweeping China and North America, it also has strong purchasing markets in Europe and Japan.North America is the region with the largest investment income in the world without sealed pumps, but China is the country with the largest trading volume, with a revenue market share of over 40% in 2019, and the most potential development direction is the food industry.

The global Sealless Pumps market is valued at 3016 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4033.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sealless Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sealless Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nikkiso

PSG Dover

IDEX

HERMETIC-Pumpen

ITT Goulds Pumps

Teikoku

Flowserve

KSB

Iwaki

Yamada

Kirloskar Brothers

Shanghai East Pump

Sundyne

Dickow Pumpen

Ebara

Klaus Union

Grundfos

Sanwa Hydrotech

Dandong Colossus

Wanner Engineering

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Copper

Others

In the global market, there are many materials of unsealed pump that are popular in the market, among which the most popular is the iron unsealed pump, which accounts for more than 55% of the market share in 2018.

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

General Manufacturing

Others

Unsealed pumps are used in many fields, most of them in the chemical industry is with 29% market share in 2018.

