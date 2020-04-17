In this report, the Global Sealless Pumps Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sealless Pumps Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sealless pumps don’t require a seal because the wet end of the pump and the motor are contained separately. The sealless technology eliminates the need for a seal altogether making it safer and more environmentally friendly. Sealless pumps are also easier to use and require less maintenance. Main sealless pumps include canned motor pumps, magnetic pumps and diaphragm pumps.
Unsealed pump plays an important role in many fields including chemical industry, medicine, food industry and general manufacturing industry.Huge downstream demand is driving the trade in sealed pumps.The main sales markets are in North America and China.After sweeping China and North America, it also has strong purchasing markets in Europe and Japan.North America is the region with the largest investment income in the world without sealed pumps, but China is the country with the largest trading volume, with a revenue market share of over 40% in 2019, and the most potential development direction is the food industry.
The global Sealless Pumps market was valued at 3016 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4033.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sealless Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sealless Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Sealless Pumps in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Sealless Pumps manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
In the global market, there are many materials of unsealed pump that are popular in the market, among which the most popular is the iron unsealed pump, which accounts for more than 55% of the market share in 2018.
Unsealed pumps are used in many fields, most of them in the chemical industry is with 29% market share in 2018.
