Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Industry: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization to 2024

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery, also called Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries, are a lead acid battery that has the sulfuric acid electrolyte coagulated (thickened) so it cannot spill out. They are partially sealed, but have vents in case gases are accidentally released for example by overcharging.

Scope of the Report:

Sealed lead acid batteries are one of the predominantly used batteries in automobiles such as passenger cars, commercial cars and motorcycles. The rapid urbanization and industrialization trend in various developing countries across the globe is one among the chief drivers of lead acid battery market. Increasing requirement of uninterrupted power supply in industries, corporate offices, hospitals, research institutions, educational institutes and houses further add to demand of these batteries. Implementation of smart grid projects, deployment of vehicle charging infrastructure, increasing usage of hybrid and electric vehicles, increasing installation of renewable energy systems and increasing span of telecom towers are some of the underlying demand drivers for lead acid battery across the globe.

In global market, the consumption of Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery increases from 209861.05 Million VAh in 2012 to 294841.64 Million VAh in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.87%. In 2016, the global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery consumption market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 51.40% of global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery sales. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.22% global consumption share.

At present, some of the key players in global Lead Acid Battery market include Johnson Controls, Exide, CSB Battery, GS Yuasa Corporate, Enersys, EAST PENN Manufacturing, Sebang, Atlasbx, Amara Raja, CandD Technologies, Trojan, First National Battery, Chaowei Power, Tianneng Power, Camel, Fengfan, Leoch, Narada Power, Sacred Sun Power Sources, Coslight Technology.

On the basis of applications the market is segmented as automotive starter, motorcycles and electric bikes, forklifts and other vehicles and UPS. Automotive Starter and Motorcycles and Electric Bikes segments collectively contributed to the 68.58% of market consumptions in 2016. UPS application segment is identified as one of the fastest growing market during he past five years with CAGR of 10.64%.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery production will show a trend of steady growth.

The worldwide market for Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 46800 million US$ in 2024, from 30600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson Controls

Exide

CSB Battery

GS Yuasa Corporate

Enersys

EAST PENN Manufacturing

Sebang

Atlasbx

Amara Raja

CandD Technologies

Trojan

First National Battery

Chaowei Power

Tianneng Power

Camel

Fengfan

Leoch

Narada Power

Sacred Sun Power Sources

Coslight Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers

AGM Battery

GEL Battery

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Starter

Motorcycles and Electric Bikes

Forklifts and Other Vehicles

UPS

Others

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

