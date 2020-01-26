Global SD-Branch Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “SD-Branch Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “SD-Branch Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The SD-Branch Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Software-defined branch or SD branch is an architectural solution that enables enterprises to effectively streamline their WAN and branch by combining the networking and security functionalities into a consolidated software platform with several sets of IP services. The deployment of SD-branch eradicates the need for deploying multiple hardware appliances and related software packages. SD-branch provides a complete set of integrated networking solutions, including Ethernet, routing, SD-WAN, and Wi-Fi. It also offers security solutions such as firewall, web-gateway, IPS etc.. Enterprises can easily deploy SD-branch to solve complex WAN and branch architectural challenges. Deployment of SD-branch offers various benefits such as cost reduction, simplified management, improved IT agility, and a more secure branch.

The SD-branch market is currently in the nascent stage and is expected to gain momentum by the end of 2018.

This report focuses on the global SD-Branch status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SD-Branch development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Cradlepoint

Riverbed Technology

Versa Networks

Aruba Networks

Citrix Systems

Talari Networks

VMware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3441293-global-sd-branch-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SD-Branch Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SD-Branch Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 SD-Branch Market Size

2.2 SD-Branch Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SD-Branch Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 SD-Branch Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SD-Branch Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in SD-Branch Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 Cradlepoint

12.2.1 Cradlepoint Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SD-Branch Introduction

12.2.4 Cradlepoint Revenue in SD-Branch Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cradlepoint Recent Development

12.3 Riverbed Technology

12.3.1 Riverbed Technology Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SD-Branch Introduction

12.3.4 Riverbed Technology Revenue in SD-Branch Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Riverbed Technology Recent Development

12.4 Versa Networks

12.4.1 Versa Networks Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SD-Branch Introduction

12.4.4 Versa Networks Revenue in SD-Branch Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Versa Networks Recent Development

12.5 Aruba Networks

12.5.1 Aruba Networks Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SD-Branch Introduction

12.5.4 Aruba Networks Revenue in SD-Branch Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Aruba Networks Recent Development

12.6 Citrix Systems

12.6.1 Citrix Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SD-Branch Introduction

12.6.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in SD-Branch Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development

12.7 Talari Networks

12.7.1 Talari Networks Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 SD-Branch Introduction

12.7.4 Talari Networks Revenue in SD-Branch Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Talari Networks Recent Development

12.8 VMware

12.8.1 VMware Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SD-Branch Introduction

12.8.4 VMware Revenue in SD-Branch Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 VMware Recent Development

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3441293-global-sd-branch-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)