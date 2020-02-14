Global Scrubber-Dryers Market: Global Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019 – 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Scrubber-Dryers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 137 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Scrubber-Dryers Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scrubber dryer is a device used to clean the floor. The basic scrubber dryer was introduced in the 1920s. The modern scrubber dryer, which is also referring automatic scrubber dryer, was not invented until the middle of the 20th century. It uses a system that generally involves spraying the floor with a combination of cleaning chemicals and water, scrubbing the floor to break up spill, residue and dirt, and then a squeegee-vacuum combination that absorbs the used water, leaving the floor completely dry and clean. Now, scrubber dryers are widely used in these public places like supermarkets and modern malls.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for scrubber-dryers in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced scrubber-dryers. Increasing of commercial and industrial used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of scrubber-dryers of APAC will drive growth of the market.

The consumption volume of scrubber-dryers is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of scrubber-dryers industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of scrubber-dryers is still promising.

The worldwide market for Scrubber-Dryers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 1850 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Scrubber-Dryers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tennant

Nilfisk

Karcher

Hako

IPC Group

Taski

Numatic

Comac-Fimap

AMANO

RPS corporation

Adiatek

Bennett

Cleanwill

Gaomei

NSS

Airuite

Gadlee

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Walk-behind Scrubber Dryer

Stand-on/Ride-on Scrubber Dryer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Industrial

Institution

Others

