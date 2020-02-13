Global Scoliosis Management Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 3.6% Over The Forecast Period (2018–2028)

In terms of value, the global scoliosis management market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which the report offers vital insights in detail. Rapidly growing demand for non-invasive treatments is expected to bolster overall growth of the scoliosis management market globally.

Scoliosis is a spine disease in which the spine becomes S-shaped or C-shaped. It causes the body to look uneven from the shoulders, hips or waist. Since the cause remains unknown it is called idiopathic scoliosis. The bend or the curvature can occur on left or right side. Moreover, the degree of magnitude decides the treatment options, thereby creating a need for Scoliosis management. Exercises, braces and spinal fusion are the main treatments for scoliosis management. Generally, people suffering from scoliosis prefer using customised braces as the treatment is less expensive as compared to the surgery. The customisation of the braces depends on the degree of curve. If not treated the degree of curvature progresses, which can lead to difficulty in breathing. The scoliosis management market is witnessing increasing adoption of braces for its treatment.

To provide an accurate understanding and to assess the opportunities in this market, the scoliosis management market report is categorically split under four sections, namely market analysis by product type, age group, distribution channel and regions. The report analyses the global scoliosis management market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report starts with an overview of scoliosis management and usage in various products in regions across the globe. In the same section, the report covers the scoliosis management market performance in terms of revenue. This section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply side and demand side perspective for the scoliosis management market.

Scoliosis Market Segmentation

The next section of the scoliosis management market report analyses the market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The product type segments covered in the report include:

Cervical Thoracic Lumbar

Thoracolumbosacral orthosis

Lumbosacral Orthosis

The next section of the scoliosis management market report analyses the market based on patients suffering on the basis of age group and presents the forecast in terms value for the next 10 years. The age group segments covered in the report include:

Infantile Scoliosis

Juvenile Scoliosis

Adolescent Scoliosis

The next section of the scoliosis management market report analyses the market based on distribution channel segments and presents the forecast in terms value for the next 10 years. The distribution channel segments covered in the scoliosis management report include:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online sales

The next section of the scoliosis management market report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC)

China

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To arrive at market size, the report considers average price of scoliosis management across geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of the scoliosis management market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is expected to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we have triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and GDP growth rate. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities, rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the scoliosis management market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the market for scoliosis management is split into various sub-segments based on regions, product type, age group and distribution channel. All these sub-segments or categories have been analysed to understand individual segments relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of the many key trends in the scoliosis management market.

Scoliosis Management Market: Key Players

The key players operating in the global scoliosis management market include Aspen Medical Products, DJO Global, Boston O&P, Trulife, Bauerfeind AG, Wellinks, Inc., Spinal Technology Inc., Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics, Fited and Ottobock.

