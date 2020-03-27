Global Sclareolide Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sclareolide is a sesquiterpene lactone natural product derived from various plant sources including Salvia sclarea, Salvia yosgadensis, and cigar tobacco. It is a close analog of sclareol, a plant antifungal compound. It is used as a fragrance in cosmetics and has been more recently marketed as a weight loss supplement, though there is no clinical evidence to support this effect.

The global consumption value of sclareolide increases with the 1.10% average growth rate. Europe is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, consumption volume of Europe reached 99.88 MT, which occupied 82.74% % of the global consumption volume.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Sclareolide market is valued at 45 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 45 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sclareolide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sclareolide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avoca Inc

Aphios Corporation

Wuhan Dahua

Haotian

App Chem-Bio

Greenlife

Shanxi Jinjin

Capot

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sclareolide: 95-97%

Sclareolide＞97%

Segment by Application

Comestics

Tobacco

Beverage

Others

