Global Scissor Lift Market Insights & Growth Trends Forecasted during 2016 – 2024

The global scissor lift market is segmented into end user such as construction industry, oil & gas industry, mining industry, aerospace, shipping and port building, automotive industry and others. Among these segments, construction industry segment is expected to occupy the top position in scissor lift market during the forecast period. Positive outlook of construction industry in developing nations is anticipated to intensify the growth of the scissor lift market. Further, growing rehousing and rebuilding activities across the globe are anticipated to increase the demand for scissor lift in construction industry.

North America captured the largest percentage of market share in overall scissor lift market in 2016. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Presence of major companies in the region is envisioned to strengthen the growth of the market. Increasing utilization of scissor lift for the maintenance of buildings in the region is impelling the growth of scissor lift market. Asia Pacific is expected to showcase highest growth over the forecast period. Surging spending on the construction activities in the region is anticipated to garner the growth of the Scissor Lift Market in Asia Pacific.

Global scissor lift market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global scissor lift market was valued at USD 670 Million in 2016. Wide scale utilization of scissor lift in various industries and technological advancement in scissor lift are believed to garner the growth of the scissor lift market during the forecast period.

Growth of Construction Industry

Improving construction spending in various nations such as U.S., Brazil and other augurs well for the growth of scissor lift market. Apart from this, other industries such as automotive, aerospace and oil & gas industry are witnessing positive growth. This factor is believed to impel the growth of the scissor lift market.

Advances in Technologies

Enhancements in scissor lift and development of new technologies such as wireless scissor lift and other such innovations are anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the scissor lift market in the upcoming years. Moreover, rising adoption of advance scissor lifts is expected to foster the growth of scissor lift market.

The report titled “Scissor Lift Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global scissor lift market in terms of market segmentation by product, by movement mechanism, by end user and by region.

Although, high cost of scissor lift and high maintenance cost is likely to inhibit the growth of the global scissor lift market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global scissor lift market which includes company profiling of JCB, JLG Industries, Genie Lift, Terex Corporation, Tadano Ltd., Galmon, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Altech Industries, Columbus Mckinnon Corporation, Furukava Unic Corporation, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Kato Works Co. Ltd., XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global scissor lift market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

