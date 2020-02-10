GLOBAL SCENTED CANDLES MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Scented Candles Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Scented Candles Market:

Executive Summary

The global Scented Candles market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Scented Candles market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Scented Candles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Scented Candles in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Scented Candles market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Scented Candles market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Jinhua Rising Art&Crafts Co., Ltd

Shijiazhuang Huaming Candle Co., Ltd.

Fushun Chita Chemical Product Ltd.

Hangzhou Ninfe Home Co., Ltd.

Yiwu Lanyang Package&Printing Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Yoao Co., Ltd

Shanghai Yufeng Industry Co., Ltd.

China Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd.

Market size by Product

Individual Packaging

Wholesales Packaging

Others

Market size by End User

Household

Commercial Use

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Scented Candles market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Scented Candles market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Scented Candles companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Scented Candles submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Scented Candles are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Scented Candles market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Scented Candles Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Scented Candles Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Individual Packaging

1.4.3 Wholesales Packaging

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Scented Candles Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Scented Candles Market Size

2.1.1 Global Scented Candles Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Scented Candles Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Scented Candles Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Scented Candles Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Scented Candles Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Scented Candles Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Scented Candles Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Scented Candles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Scented Candles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Scented Candles Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Scented Candles Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Scented Candles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Scented Candles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Scented Candles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Scented Candles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Scented Candles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Scented Candles Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Scented Candles Sales by Product

4.2 Global Scented Candles Revenue by Product

4.3 Scented Candles Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Scented Candles Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Jinhua Rising Art&Crafts Co., Ltd

11.1.1 Jinhua Rising Art&Crafts Co., Ltd Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Jinhua Rising Art&Crafts Co., Ltd Scented Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Jinhua Rising Art&Crafts Co., Ltd Scented Candles Products Offered

11.1.5 Jinhua Rising Art&Crafts Co., Ltd Recent Development

11.2 Shijiazhuang Huaming Candle Co., Ltd.

11.2.1 Shijiazhuang Huaming Candle Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Shijiazhuang Huaming Candle Co., Ltd. Scented Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Shijiazhuang Huaming Candle Co., Ltd. Scented Candles Products Offered

11.2.5 Shijiazhuang Huaming Candle Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11.3 Fushun Chita Chemical Product Ltd.

11.3.1 Fushun Chita Chemical Product Ltd. Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Fushun Chita Chemical Product Ltd. Scented Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Fushun Chita Chemical Product Ltd. Scented Candles Products Offered

11.3.5 Fushun Chita Chemical Product Ltd. Recent Development

11.4 Hangzhou Ninfe Home Co., Ltd.

11.4.1 Hangzhou Ninfe Home Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Hangzhou Ninfe Home Co., Ltd. Scented Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Hangzhou Ninfe Home Co., Ltd. Scented Candles Products Offered

11.4.5 Hangzhou Ninfe Home Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11.5 Yiwu Lanyang Package&Printing Co., Ltd.

11.5.1 Yiwu Lanyang Package&Printing Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Yiwu Lanyang Package&Printing Co., Ltd. Scented Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Yiwu Lanyang Package&Printing Co., Ltd. Scented Candles Products Offered

11.5.5 Yiwu Lanyang Package&Printing Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11.6 Shenzhen Yoao Co., Ltd

11.6.1 Shenzhen Yoao Co., Ltd Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Shenzhen Yoao Co., Ltd Scented Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Shenzhen Yoao Co., Ltd Scented Candles Products Offered

11.6.5 Shenzhen Yoao Co., Ltd Recent Development

11.7 Shanghai Yufeng Industry Co., Ltd.

11.7.1 Shanghai Yufeng Industry Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Shanghai Yufeng Industry Co., Ltd. Scented Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Shanghai Yufeng Industry Co., Ltd. Scented Candles Products Offered

11.7.5 Shanghai Yufeng Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11.8 China Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd.

11.8.1 China Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 China Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. Scented Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 China Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. Scented Candles Products Offered

11.8.5 China Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. Recent Development

Continuous…

