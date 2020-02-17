Global SCARA Robots Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global SCARA Robots Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 109 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive SCARA Robots Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Selective Complaint Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) is a parallel-axis jointed robot, which is rigid at Z-axes or vertical scale. This robot can move horizontally with its joint elbow, and function like a human arm. SCARA robots are very useful for high-precision, high-speed operations, and confined workspaces.

The SCARA robots market for assembling applications accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The market is witnessing a high demand for SCARA robots in the assembly segment since the precision arm of SCARA robots can significantly reduce assembly times, increase production speed, and improve the quality of work.

The electronics and electrical industry was the major end-user of the SCARA robots market and accounted for the majority market share during 2017. The increasing number of investments in both greenfield and brownfield projects is responsible for the growth of the electronics industry, which, in turn, will boost the requirement for SCARA robots that are used to test the product and ensure their accuracy. As a result, this industry will continue to dominate the market during the next few years well.

The global SCARA Robots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on SCARA Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SCARA Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global SCARA Robots Market and Forecast – By Manufacturers

Epson Robots

Omron Adept Technologies

Staubli Robotics

Toshiba Machine

Yamaha Robotics

Fanuc

ABB

Asic Robotics

Comau

Wittman

Hirat

Janome

Motoman

Sensodrive

Wachter

Googol Technology

Global SCARA Robots Market and Forecast – By Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

The SCARA Robots market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Global SCARA Robots Market and Forecast – By Type

Single Arm SCARA

Dual Arm SCARA

Global SCARA Robots Market and Forecast – Application

Electronics and Electrical Industry

Automotive Industry

Plastic and Rubber Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Metal Industry

Other

