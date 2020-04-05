Global SAR Market 2019-2025, Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Thales, MDA Information Systems, SSTL

SAR Market 2019-2025

In 2018, the global SAR market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global SAR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SAR development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Airbus Defence and Space

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales

MDA Information Systems

SSTL

Sandia National Laboratories

Raytheon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Space-based SAR

Airborne SAR

Market segment by Application, split into

Geodesy

Remote Sensing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SAR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SAR development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

