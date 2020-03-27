Global Saponin Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Saponins are a class of chemical compounds found in particular abundance in various plant species. More specifically, they are amphipathic glycosides grouped phenomenologically by the soap-like foaming they produce when shaken in aqueous solutions, and structurally by having one or more hydrophilic glycoside moieties combined with a lipophilic triterpene derivative

Saponin industry has low technology barrier and is mainly concentrated in China. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world saponin industry. The main players are Laozhiqing Group, Yongxin Youxiang, Tianmao, Hubei Jusheng Technology and Weihe Pharma. The global production of saponin increases to 14695.5 MT in 2016 from 13331.3 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 1.97%. Global saponin capacity utilization rate remained at around 54.26% in 2016.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Saponin market is valued at 950 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Saponin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Saponin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Laozhiqing Group

Yongxin Youxiang

Tianmao

Hubei Jusheng Technology

Weihe Pharma

Yunan Notoginseng

KPC Pharmaceuticals

Yunnan Baiyao Group

Zhongheng Group

Hongjiu Biotech

Jilin Changqing Ginseng

SKBioland

Indena

Fusong Nature

Jike Biotech Group

Fuji Oil Group

Fanzhi Group

Sabinsa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Theasaponins

Diosgenin

Notoginsenoside

Ginsenoside

Soyasaponin

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Agricultural Application

Daily Chemicals

Others

