Global Saponin Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

Saponins are a class of chemical compounds found in particular abundance in various plant species. More specifically, they are amphipathic glycosides grouped phenomenologically by the soap-like foaming they produce when shaken in aqueous solutions, and structurally by having one or more hydrophilic glycoside moieties combined with a lipophilic triterpene derivative
Saponin industry has low technology barrier and is mainly concentrated in China. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world saponin industry. The main players are Laozhiqing Group, Yongxin Youxiang, Tianmao, Hubei Jusheng Technology and Weihe Pharma. The global production of saponin increases to 14695.5 MT in 2016 from 13331.3 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 1.97%. Global saponin capacity utilization rate remained at around 54.26% in 2016.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Saponin market is valued at 950 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Laozhiqing Group
Yongxin Youxiang
Tianmao
Hubei Jusheng Technology
Weihe Pharma
Yunan Notoginseng
KPC Pharmaceuticals
Yunnan Baiyao Group
Zhongheng Group
Hongjiu Biotech
Jilin Changqing Ginseng
SKBioland
Indena
Fusong Nature
Jike Biotech Group
Fuji Oil Group
Fanzhi Group
Sabinsa
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Theasaponins
Diosgenin
Notoginsenoside
Ginsenoside
Soyasaponin
Others
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverage
Agricultural Application
Daily Chemicals
Others
