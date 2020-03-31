Global SAP Application Services Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global SAP Application Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

This market is focused on the full life cycle of SAP application services, spanning project-based implementation and multiyear application management services (AMS). Evaluate service providers for their ability to deliver a comprehensive set of implementation and management services across the SAP portfolio of products for clients worldwide. Comprehensive is defined as follows: • A distinct offering, consistent with common market service offerings as defined by the following: scope of service, delivery structure, intellectual property (IP), roles and responsibilities, service metrics and levels, terms and conditions, and pricing model. • A consolidated set of distinct offerings to address industry-specific demand or cross-industry demand, where the offering is recognized by clients or analysts as an integrated offering.

In 2018, the global SAP Application Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global SAP Application Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SAP Application Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

NTT Data

Infosys

Atos

Deloitte

Accenture

Capgemini

Wipro

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

IBM

Fujitsu

PwC

Cognizant

CGI

DXC Technology

EPAM

HCL Technologies

Tech Mahindra

LTI

YASH Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Management Services

Implementation and Upgrades

Post-Implementation Services

SAP Hosting

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail & CPG

Telecom & IT

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SAP Application Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SAP Application Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SAP Application Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

Continued…………………….

