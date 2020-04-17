In this report, the Global Sampling Valve Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sampling Valve Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Sampling Valve is a type of valve used in process industries that allows taking a representative portion of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized, solids, or slurries) to test (e.g. by physical measurements, chemical analysis, microbiological examination), typically for the purposes of identification, quality control, or regulatory assessment. It is a valve used for sampling.

GEA Group, Alfa Laval, KEOFITT A/S are the top production value share spots in the Sampling Valve market in 2018. GEA Group dominated with 10.81% revenue share, followed by Alfa Laval with 8.77% revenue share and KEOFITT A/S with 7.11% revenue share.

The global Sampling Valve market was valued at 141 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 181.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sampling Valve volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sampling Valve market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Sampling Valve in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Sampling Valve manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GEA Group

Alfa Laval

KEOFITT A/S

Emerson Electric

NEUMO-Ehrenberg-Group

Orbinox

KIESELMANN

Strahman Valves

Pfeiffer

SchuF

FAMAT SA

RITAG

Genebre Group

BOM INDUSTRIAL VALVES

Swissfluid AG

Wenzhou Baohui

Segment by Regions

Germany

USA

China

Switzerland

Sweden

Segment by Type

Aseptic

Basic

Aseptic takes 46% market share of sampling valve in 2018, while it will grow fast in the next years.

The market share of sampling valve in basic is 54 percent, and it will hold the larger share from 2019 to 2025.

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The market share of sampling valve in oil and gas is 13.64 percent in 2018.

Energy and power only have 5.8 percent market share in 2018, but it will grow fast in the coming years.

Water ans wastewater hold 10.5% market share of sampling valve in 2018.

Food and beverages take 26.4% market share of sampling valve in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.

In 2018, chemicals obtain 16.1% market share.

Pharmaceuticals’ market share of sampling valve in 2018 is 20.9%.

Others hold 6.5 percent market share in 2018.

