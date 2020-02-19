Global Salmeterol Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Salmeterol (also known as SEREVENT) is an adrenergic receptor agonist, which is mostly prescribed for the prevention and maintenance of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The drug has a 12-hour duration of action and thus is more beneficial than short-acting beta2- agonists.

The increase in prevalence of people suffering from asthma and COPD, low cost of the drug, and its ability in maintaining the symptoms for long duration of time is expected to increase the demand of the drug. However, certain side-effects of the drug such as dizziness, sinus infection, migraine headaches, and breathing problems restraints the market growth.

Lupin Limited

MidasCare

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

GlaxoSmithKline

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Asthma

Bronchospasm

COPD

Others

Clinical Research Institutes

Hospital

Surgical Centers

Others.

