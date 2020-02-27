Global Sales Performance Management Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022

Organizations today search for expanding their sales transformation rates, diminishing processing times and viably dealing with the sales staff. Sales performance management help associations to screen and guide sales individuals to enhance their sales performance, oversee clients, recognize new sales amounts, allot regions, screen the advance of executed sales thoughts, design systems, and gauge customer buy conduct. It additionally encourages associations to adjust the sales performance to business destinations and objectives of their organization. The prominent features of these solutions include overseeing sales operations, enhancing sales adequacy, joining sales examination and Business Intelligence (BI) apparatuses to be broke down finished computerized dashboards, setting standards and domains for the sales delegates, anticipate impetuses and commissions for the sales groups, oversee sales channel, participate in preparing and instructing frameworks, give comprehensive grandstand of sales target achievement, and different others offerings to inspire the sales administrators and empower better business returns for the association.

End-user/Technology

The technological components of Sales Performance Management are planning, goal setting, skill development, feedback and performance review. With increasing number of companies looking for help for improving sales and profit, sales performance management market is expected to grow at a rapid rate.

The end users of Sales Performance Management are various industries like BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment.

Market Dynamics

Vital prerequisite to have capable compensation management system, expanding BYOD drift among associations, and mounting requests for amplifying value of organizational data are the key components driving the growth of Sales Performance Management Market. However, absence of mindfulness about the positive effects, and prevailing sales data security apprehensions are the factors responsible for development of sales performance management showcase. In addition, crossing over of innovations for BI with cloud gives new opportunities to solution providers. In any case, the unwillingness towards putting resources into costly sales instruments by the associations still stands as a test faced by these vendors.

Market Segmentation

The market for Sales Performance Management can be segmented based on four aspects: application, deployment method, service type and user type. Based on the application, the market can be segmented into four segments: Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management, Sales Planning and Monitoring and Sales Analytics. Based on the deployment method, the market can be segmented into two segments: on cloud and on premise. Based on the service type, the market can be segmented into four segments, namely consulting, implementation, training and support and managed services. Finally, based on the user type, the market can be segmented into two segments: SMBs and Large Enterprises.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The major regions of Sales Performance Market are Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-pacific and South America. North America and Europe are expected to lead the market in the forecasted period of five years.

Key Players

The key players in the Global Sales Performance Market are Callidus Software Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetsuiteInc, Nice Systems, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, SAP AG, Synygy, IncSquared, Insight and Xactly Corporation.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

