Global sales for 2017-2025 to reach 123.9 thousand units owing : Top Key Players are Artificial Limbs & Appliances, BionX Medical Technologies, Inc.

Robotic prostheses also refer to microprocessor controlled prosthetics or MPC prosthetics. During the period 2017-2025, global demand for robotic prosthesis is poised to grow at a two-digit CAGR and reach a cumulative market value of billion-dollar scale. Global sales for 2017-2025 to reach 123.9 thousand units owing to an accelerating adoption of microprocessor controlled legs (MPLs), microprocessor controlled knees (MPKs), microprocessor controlled arms (MPAs), microprocessor controlled hands (MPHs), and microprocessor controlled feet (MPF) among others.

Global Robotic Prosthesis Market 2016-2025 by Product Type, Region and Country is based on a comprehensive research of the MPC prosthetics market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

• M&A and Partnership

• Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

• Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global MPC prosthetics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report also quantifies global MPC prosthetics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product type, region and country.

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue and sales volume data available for each section over 2014-2025. Regional distribution of each sub-market is also studied in terms of annual sales value for 2014-2015.

• MPC Prosthetic Arms

• MPC Prosthetic Feet/Ankles

• MPC Prosthetic Legs/Knees

• MPC Prosthetic Hands

• Other MPC Prosthetics

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for every single year over 2014-2025. Data of annual sales volume are included for regional level as well.

The report also covers the breakdown of regional and national market by product type over the forecast years, average selling price of robotic prostheses for 2014-2025, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles 13 robotic prosthesis vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 71 figures, this 138-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

(Note: Upon request, the report can be customized/updated to meet clients’ needs.)

Key Players:

Artificial Limbs & Appliances, BionX Medical Technologies, Inc., Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd. (Endolite), Freedom Innovations, LLC, HDT Global, Inc., Hosmer/Fillauer, Nabtesco Corporation, Ossur, Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, RSL Steeper, SynTouch LLC, Teh Lin Prosthetic & Orthopaedic Inc., Touch Bionics Inc.

Table of Content

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Structure 16

2.2 Market Size and Forecast 17

2.3 Major Growth Drivers 21

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 24

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 27

2.6 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 30

2.7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 34

2.7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 34

2.7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type 40

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type 40

3.2 Global MPC Prosthetic Arms Market 2014-2025 43

3.3 Global MPC Prosthetic Feet/Ankles Market 2014-2025 46

3.4 Global MPC Prosthetic Legs/Knees Market 2014-2025 49

3.5 Global MPC Prosthetic Hands Market 2014-2025 53

3.6 Global Market of Other MPC Prosthetics 2014-2025 55

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 57

4.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2016-2025 57

4.2 North America Market 2014-2025 65

4.2.1 Overview of North America Market 65

4.2.2 U.S. Market 69

4.2.3 Canadian Market 71

4.3 European Market 2014-2025 72

4.3.1 Overview of European Market 72

4.3.2 Germany 76

Continue…

