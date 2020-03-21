Global Safety Glasses Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Safety Glasses market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Safety Glasses market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Safety Glasses market status and forecast, categorizes the global Safety Glasses market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Working in any type of industrial environment can pose potential risks to employeesâ€™ vision. Machinery, chemicals, sparks or metal fragments can damage eyes irreparably. Safety glasses help keep eyes safe out in the field, on construction sites, in labs and in any other place where eyes may come in contact with foreign materials. Safety eyewear must conform to a higher standard of impact resistance than regular eyeglasses, which optical professionals sometimes call “dress eyewear.”

In 2017, the global safety glasses market is led by North America. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global safety glasses market is valued at USD 829 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1057 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.14% between 2017 and 2023.

Currently, 3M, Honeywell and Scott Safety(Tyco) are the leaders of safety glasses industry. In most of the segment countries, 3M and Honeywell both occupy the majority of market share.3M is a global leader. The sale of 3M was 32.76 million pairs, and the company holds a sales share of 18.23%.

Safety glasses are mainly used for manufacturing industry, construction industry, oil & gas industry, chemicals industry and mining Industry. Construction industry is the most important application. In 2017, construction industry application holds 29.15% of the consumption market share.

Personal protective equipment includes head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Safety glasses only hold a small market share of total 40 billion PPE industries. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. Growing construction industry in emerging economies such as India and SEA coupled with rising workforce capacities is expected to augment product demand in future on account avoiding overhead costs such as compensation. In addition, in these underdeveloped areas, safety glasses are not yet an essential safety protection product. The product penetration rate in these areas is low. There is a large market potential in these areas.

The global Safety Glasses market is valued at 830 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3M

Honeywell

Scott Safety(Tyco)

DEWALT

Radians

MCR Safety

Gateway Safety

Kimberly-Clark

MSA

Carhartt

Pyramex

BollÃ© Safety

Lincoln Electric

Yamamoto Kogaku

RIKEN OPTECH

Uvex Safety Group

Miller

Caledonian Optical

ArcOne

Wiley X

Riley

Doris Industrial

X&Y

New DaChun Eyewear

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polycarbonate Lens

Plastic (CR39) Lens

Trivex Lens

Glass Lens

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Manufacturing Industry

Construction Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemicals Industry

Mining Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Safety Glasses capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Safety Glasses manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Safety Glasses are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Safety Glasses Manufacturers

Safety Glasses Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Safety Glasses Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Safety Glasses market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

