Global Safety Glasses Market Professional Survey Report 2018

Global Safety Glasses market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
This report studies the global Safety Glasses market status and forecast, categorizes the global Safety Glasses market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Working in any type of industrial environment can pose potential risks to employeesâ€™ vision. Machinery, chemicals, sparks or metal fragments can damage eyes irreparably. Safety glasses help keep eyes safe out in the field, on construction sites, in labs and in any other place where eyes may come in contact with foreign materials. Safety eyewear must conform to a higher standard of impact resistance than regular eyeglasses, which optical professionals sometimes call “dress eyewear.”
In 2017, the global safety glasses market is led by North America. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global safety glasses market is valued at USD 829 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1057 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.14% between 2017 and 2023.
Currently, 3M, Honeywell and Scott Safety(Tyco) are the leaders of safety glasses industry. In most of the segment countries, 3M and Honeywell both occupy the majority of market share.3M is a global leader. The sale of 3M was 32.76 million pairs, and the company holds a sales share of 18.23%.
Safety glasses are mainly used for manufacturing industry, construction industry, oil & gas industry, chemicals industry and mining Industry. Construction industry is the most important application. In 2017, construction industry application holds 29.15% of the consumption market share.
Personal protective equipment includes head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Safety glasses only hold a small market share of total 40 billion PPE industries. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. Growing construction industry in emerging economies such as India and SEA coupled with rising workforce capacities is expected to augment product demand in future on account avoiding overhead costs such as compensation. In addition, in these underdeveloped areas, safety glasses are not yet an essential safety protection product. The product penetration rate in these areas is low. There is a large market potential in these areas.
The global Safety Glasses market is valued at 830 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
3M
Honeywell
Scott Safety(Tyco)
DEWALT
Radians
MCR Safety
Gateway Safety
Kimberly-Clark
MSA
Carhartt
Pyramex
BollÃ© Safety
Lincoln Electric
Yamamoto Kogaku
RIKEN OPTECH
Uvex Safety Group
Miller
Caledonian Optical
ArcOne
Wiley X
Riley
Doris Industrial
X&Y
New DaChun Eyewear
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Polycarbonate Lens
Plastic (CR39) Lens
Trivex Lens
Glass Lens
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Manufacturing Industry
Construction Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Chemicals Industry
Mining Industry
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Others
