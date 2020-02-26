Global Sack Kraft Paper Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Sack Kraft Paper Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

This report provides in depth study of “Sack Kraft Paper Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sack Kraft Paper Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Sack kraft paper is paper or paperboard (cardboard) produced from chemical pulp produced in the kraft process. With high elasticity and high tear resistance, sack kraft papers is designed for packaging products with high demands for strength and durability.

In the last several years, global market of Sack Kraft Paper developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 2.78%. In 2017, global revenue of Sack Kraft Paper is nearly 7.06 billion USD; the actual production is about 10.26 million MT.

Under this situation, the global Sack Kraft Paper market is expected to be 11.5 billion USD in 2025, at CAGR of 6.28%, with a real production of 12.55 million MT. The price of Sack Kraft Paper is mainly influenced by the price wave of raw materials.

The global Sack Kraft Paper market is valued at 7800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sack Kraft Paper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sack Kraft Paper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Mondi Group

BillerudKorsnas

SCG Packaging

Gascogne

KapStone

WestRock

Segezha Group

Smurfit Kappa

Nordic Paper

Tolko Industries

Canfor Corporation

Oji Holding

Fujian Qingshan Paper

Tokushu Tokai Paper

Natron-Hayat

Daio Paper

Horizon Pulp & Paper

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper

Copamex

Forsac

Georgia-Pacific

Primo Tedesco

Segment by Type

Bleached Kraft Paper

Natural Kraft Paper

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Other Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

United States

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

Sack Kraft Paper Manufacturers

Sack Kraft Paper Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sack Kraft Paper Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

