Global Rugged Display Market 2019 with top countries data : Trends and Forecast 2023, Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

Report Title: Global Rugged Display Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
Overview of Rugged Display Market :
- A rugged display is a display that is specifically designed for operating reliably in harsh environments and conditions such as strong vibrations, extreme temperatures, and wet or dusty conditions of use. These displays are designed for rough use generally required under the above-mentioned conditions.
- Getac Technology, Zebra Technologies, Panasonic, Sparton, Xplore Technologies, Beijer Electronics, Kyocera, Esterline, L3, General Dynamics, Curtiss-Wright, Bluestone, Chassis Plans
Scope Of The Report :
This report focuses on the Rugged Display in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Rugged smartphones and handheld computers held the largest share of the market, in terms of products, in 2016. Most government, defense, transportation, and industrial applications require display devices that are rugged and portable in nature. Smartphones and handheld computers are efficient alternatives to custom rugged display devices in such applications.
The worldwide market for Rugged Display is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 8320 million US$ in 2023, from 5900 million US$ in 2018
Global Rugged Display Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):
- North America : United States, Canada and Mexico
- Europe : Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux
- Asia Pacific : China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia
- Latin America : Brazil, Argentina and Colombia
- Middle East and Africa : Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa
