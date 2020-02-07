Global Rugged Display Market 2019 with top countries data : Trends and Forecast 2023, Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

Report Title: Global Rugged Display Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The Rugged Display market research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize positions. The Rugged Display market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2018 to 2023

Overview of Rugged Display Market :

A rugged display is a display that is specifically designed for operating reliably in harsh environments and conditions such as strong vibrations, extreme temperatures, and wet or dusty conditions of use. These displays are designed for rough use generally required under the above-mentioned conditions.

The research covers the current market size of the Rugged Display market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Getac Technology, Zebra Technologies, Panasonic, Sparton, Xplore Technologies, Beijer Electronics, Kyocera, Esterline, L3, General Dynamics, Curtiss-Wright, Bluestone, Chassis Plans

Scope Of The Report :

This report focuses on the Rugged Display in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Rugged smartphones and handheld computers held the largest share of the market, in terms of products, in 2016. Most government, defense, transportation, and industrial applications require display devices that are rugged and portable in nature. Smartphones and handheld computers are efficient alternatives to custom rugged display devices in such applications.

The worldwide market for Rugged Display is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 8320 million US$ in 2023, from 5900 million US$ in 2018

Major classifications are as follows:

Less than 10 Inches

10 to 15 Inches

More than 15 Inches Major applications are as follows:

Smartphone & Handheld Computer

Tablet PC

Panel PC & Mission-Critical Display

Laptop & Notebook

Avionics Display