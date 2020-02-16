Global Rubber Transmission Belts Market to Reach around US$ 7 Bn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

Rubber Transmission Belts Market – Snapshot

Power transmission belts are made from low-modulus materials. These materials include leather, rubber, fiber/cotton, and balata. Rubber transmission belts are attached in the form of a loop, which mechanically connects two shafts for transmitting power smoothly. These belts generate power for various applications such as farming, mills, machinery, and automotive. Currently, with the advent of industrial revolution, machines are becoming more complex and sophisticated. There has always been a need to efficiently transmit mechanical power between different parts of machines.

Key factors driving the demand for rubber transmission belts across the globe are availability of raw materials in abundance, replacement of chain drives with belt drives, and rise in the demand from the automotive industry. Rubber products have been in use since ancient times across the world. Rubber is employed in transmission belts for transmitting power and facilitating the motion between two pulleys or wheels. The consumption of rubber transmission belts is increasing extensively due to rise in the demand for these belts from the manufacturing industry. Moreover, rubber transmission belts are safer than chains. When a chain breaks, wheels get locked, while, in belt drives, the wheel becomes freewheel, which is less risky. High demand for rubber transmission belts in the automotive industry is also driving the market. Different types of belts used in vehicles are timing belts, multi-V-belts, and V-belts. Automotive power transmission is impossible without power transmission belts. The automotive segment of the rubber transmission belts market is expanding, due to high demand for these belts led by their smooth and noiseless operation and cost-effectiveness.

The global rubber transmission belts market has been segmented based on product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market has been classified into raw edged belts, V-belts, timing belts, wrapped belts, specialty belts, and others. The V-belts segment accounts for a major share of the rubber transmission belts market. V-belts include traditional classic belts, narrow-profile belts, and double V-belts. However, all V-belts do not perform the same function. These belts are employed depending on application and objective. Wrapped belts are V-belts wrapped by cotton or polyester. Timing belts are mostly employed to internal combustion engines. Raw edged belts are produced by slicing individual belts from rubber sleeves. Specialty belts are often designed for use in particular applications and thus, they are customized belts.

