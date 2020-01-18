Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Market 2018 Top players, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Market

Description

Rubber-processing chemicals are considered as a group to be specialty chemicals. They aid in improving the resistance of rubber to heat, oxidation, sunlight, ozone, and mechanical stresses. Rubber-processing chemicals include a wide range of product types, such as accelerators, activators, vulcanizing agents, antidegradants (antioxidants and antiozonants), and stabilizers, among others. These major types of rubber-processing chemicals meet the requirements for such properties as good resilience, abrasion resistance, flex resistance, hardness, and tensile strength for product-specific end-use applications.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Rubber Processing Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Rubber Processing Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Akzonobel

Lanxess

Solvay

Arkema

Sinopec

Eastman

Sumitomo Chemical

Emery Oleochemicals

Behn Meyer

Emerald Performance Materials

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Antidegradants

Accelerators

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tire

Non-Tire

