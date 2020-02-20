Global Rubber Compound Market 2019 Growth Factors, Regional Analysis by Types, Applications, and Manufacturers with Forecast

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Rubber Compound Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 122 pages with table and figures in it.

Compounding is the process of adding additives, fillers, polymers, or reinforcements to polymer materials in a homogeneous polymer mixture to optimize properties to meet a given set of performance requirements.

Scope of the Report:

efore 2015, Southeast Asia is major export regions, while China is a major importing country from this region. This did not last long since implementation of new China policies in July, 2015. After that, China imported rubber compound had decreased greatly. Currently in 2017, global rubber compound is mainly produced in Thailand, North America, Europe and other regions.

Raw material resource is abundant and manufacture process is mature in this industry. There are many manufacturers in this industry. Global major manufacturers are Hexpol Compounding, AirBoss Rubber Compounding, Dyna-Mix, Polymer-Technik Elbe, KRAIBURG, Preferred Compounding, ContiTech, BD Technical Polymer, Condor, Roop, EcoWise, Thai Hua Rubber, Michelin Siam Group and Polycomp etc. Manufacturer without stable customer and adequate funding is not recommended to enter the industry.

The worldwide market for Rubber Compound is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Rubber Compound in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hexpol Compounding

AirBoss Rubber Compounding

Dyna-Mix

Polymer-Technik Elbe

KRAIBURG

Preferred Compounding

ContiTech

BD Technical Polymer

Condor

Roop

EcoWise

Thai Hua Rubber

Michelin Siam Group

Polycomp

Market Segment by Type, covers

EPDM

SBR

NBR

HNBR

CR

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tires

Hose and Belting

Roofing and Geo Membranes

Footwear

Wire and Cable Insulation

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Rubber Compound product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rubber Compound, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rubber Compound in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Rubber Compound competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Rubber Compound breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Rubber Compound market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rubber Compound sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

