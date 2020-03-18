In this report, the Global Rubber Antioxidant Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rubber Antioxidant Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Rubber Antioxidant market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Rubber Antioxidant breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Rubber antioxidant is a kind of additive which is added during the production to prevent rubber aging. The common rubber antioxidants are aromatic amine, which are mainly used in tires, belts, hoses, cables, etc.

China is the dominate producer of rubber antioxidant, the production was 346 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 56.58% of the total amount. Besides that, China also is the largest consumer, with the sales volume of 310.8 K MT in 2016, occupied about 50.83% market share. And in the following years, China is expected to maintain the leading status.

The industry concentration of rubber antioxidant is relatively high. Eastman, Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Agrofert(Duslo) once monopolized the industry, occupied almost 80% of the market share. While with the rubber industry shift to the east, Chinese rubber additives manufacturers seize the opportunity and realize the rapid development. In 2016, the above international companies only occupied about 29.95% market share. Leading players in China are Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, Xian Yu-Chem, Kemai Chemical, Sunsine. Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 20.96% in 2016.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of rubber antioxidant was lower year by year from 2736 $/MT in 2012 to 2451 $/MT in 2016. In 2017, with the higher price of raw materials and increasingly stricter environmental protection requirements, the price of rubber antioxidant has a certain level of rising.

Global Rubber Antioxidant market size will increase to 2080 Million US$ by 2025, from 1640 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rubber Antioxidant.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Rubber Antioxidant capacity, production, value, price and market share of Rubber Antioxidant in global market.

Eastman

Kumho Petrochemical

Lanxess

Agrofert(Duslo)

NOCIL

OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL

GENERAL QUIMICA

Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology

Xian Yu-Chem

Kemai Chemical

Sunsine

NCIC

Shandong Ekesen Chemical

Rubber Antioxidant Breakdown Data by Type

PPDs

RD (TMQ)

Others

Rubber Antioxidant Breakdown Data by Application

Tires

Automotive Rubber Products

Others

Rubber Antioxidant Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Rubber Antioxidant Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Rubber Antioxidant capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Rubber Antioxidant manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rubber Antioxidant :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



