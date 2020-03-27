Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rubber anti-tack agents are materials designed to eliminate the self-adhesive quality of rubber products and is applied to products to form a thin protective anti-tacky layer on the surface.

The global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rubber Anti-Tack Agents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rubber Anti-Tack Agents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Blachford

Evonik Industries

Polymer Solutions Group (SASCO)

Lion Specialty Chemicals

Kettlitz-Chemie

Baerlocher GmbH

Struktol

King Industries

Davidlu

Polmann

PT. Sejahtera Mitra Lestari

Ocean Chemical

Croda International

Aoda

Anyuan

Xiongguan

Wisdom Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stearates

Fatty Acid Esters

Fatty Acid Amides

Soaps

Others

Segment by Application

Tires

Industrial Rubber Products

Others

