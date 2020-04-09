Global Rubber Additives Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Rubber Additives Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rubber Additives Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Rubber Additives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Rubber Additives market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Rubber additives are chemicals or agents added during the processing and synthesis of rubber polymers. Rubber additives are incorporated with raw rubber polymer to enhance structural and mechanical properties, and improve the overall performance and quality of rubber.

Rubber additives are chemicals or agents added during the processing and synthesis of rubber polymers. The most common rubber additives are rubber antioxidant, rubber accelerators and insoluble sulfur etc. In 2017, production of rubber antioxidant took about 41.63% of global rubber additives. Rubber accelerators and insoluble sulfur separately took 36.82% and 7.94% in 2017.

Global demand for rubber additives is significantly driven by increasing consumption of rubber polymers in tire manufacturing and electrical insulation industries. Tire manufacturing industry is the largest consumer of rubber. Vulcanization accelerators, process aids and oil extenders are some of the rubber additives used in tire manufacturing. Accelerators which are used commonly to increase the cross-linking efficiency during vulcanization include guanidines, thiazoles, thiurams and sulfur. Furthermore, processing aids such as chemical peptizers and some plasticizers help reduce the viscosity for easy fabrication and stabilization. Extenders used during designing of tire treads include clay and calcium carbonate. Electrical insulation in household and industrial constructions is another driver of global demand for rubber additives. Rubber is a bad conductor of electricity; hence, it is one of the favored insulation materials. Oil extenders are extensively used rubber additives that help reduce the overall insulation costs. Stabilizers such as esters of fatty acids are also added to improve the heat and voltage resistance of rubber. However, environmental concerns coupled with stringent governmental regulations may hamper market growth. Regulations are imposed on rubber manufacturing industries, especially for VOC emissions that cause air pollution.

The global Rubber Additives market is valued at 4570 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Eastman

Kemai Chemical

Sunsine

Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology

Lanxess

Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

Northeast Auxiliary Chemical

Addivant

Puyang Willing Chemicals

Xian Yu-Chem

AkzoNobel

Agrofert

Sumitomo Chemical

NCIC

OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL

Arkema

NOCIL

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rubber Antioxidant

Rubber Accelerators

Insoluble Sulfur

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Tire & Tubing

Consumer Goods

Construction

Electrical Insulation

Other

