In this report, the Global Rubber Additives Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rubber Additives Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rubber-additives-sales-market-report-2018
This report studies the global Rubber Additives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Rubber Additives market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Rubber additives are chemicals or agents added during the processing and synthesis of rubber polymers. Rubber additives are incorporated with raw rubber polymer to enhance structural and mechanical properties, and improve the overall performance and quality of rubber.
Rubber additives are chemicals or agents added during the processing and synthesis of rubber polymers. The most common rubber additives are rubber antioxidant, rubber accelerators and insoluble sulfur etc. In 2017, production of rubber antioxidant took about 41.63% of global rubber additives. Rubber accelerators and insoluble sulfur separately took 36.82% and 7.94% in 2017.
Global demand for rubber additives is significantly driven by increasing consumption of rubber polymers in tire manufacturing and electrical insulation industries. Tire manufacturing industry is the largest consumer of rubber. Vulcanization accelerators, process aids and oil extenders are some of the rubber additives used in tire manufacturing. Accelerators which are used commonly to increase the cross-linking efficiency during vulcanization include guanidines, thiazoles, thiurams and sulfur. Furthermore, processing aids such as chemical peptizers and some plasticizers help reduce the viscosity for easy fabrication and stabilization. Extenders used during designing of tire treads include clay and calcium carbonate. Electrical insulation in household and industrial constructions is another driver of global demand for rubber additives. Rubber is a bad conductor of electricity; hence, it is one of the favored insulation materials. Oil extenders are extensively used rubber additives that help reduce the overall insulation costs. Stabilizers such as esters of fatty acids are also added to improve the heat and voltage resistance of rubber. However, environmental concerns coupled with stringent governmental regulations may hamper market growth. Regulations are imposed on rubber manufacturing industries, especially for VOC emissions that cause air pollution.
The global Rubber Additives market is valued at 4570 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6640 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Eastman
Kemai Chemical
Sunsine
Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology
Lanxess
Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL
Northeast Auxiliary Chemical
Addivant
Puyang Willing Chemicals
Xian Yu-Chem
AkzoNobel
Agrofert
Sumitomo Chemical
NCIC
OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL
Arkema
NOCIL
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Rubber Antioxidant
Rubber Accelerators
Insoluble Sulfur
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Tire & Tubing
Consumer Goods
Construction
Electrical Insulation
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Rubber Additives sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Rubber Additives players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rubber Additives are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Rubber Additives Manufacturers
Rubber Additives Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Rubber Additives Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Rubber Additives market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rubber-additives-sales-market-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Rubber Additives Sales market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Rubber Additives Sales markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Rubber Additives Sales Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Rubber Additives Sales market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Rubber Additives Sales market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Rubber Additives Sales manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Rubber Additives Sales Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com