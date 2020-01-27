Global Router & Switch Infrastructure Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period

Routers and switches are core elements of any network and they have grown beyond their traditional role in interconnection. Router and switches have growth very smart now low and mid-range products have features that once were in enterprise data centers. Routers forwards data packet along a network. Routers are placed where two or more networks connect. Switch is a device that connects devices together on a network and uses packet switching to send or receive data.

Driver, Restraints and Trends:

One trend among the providers is that they are focusing on their networks that connect the data centers. Transformation of inter-data center networks to support new services and network demand for low latency, virtualization, security, automation and bandwidth scalability.

Internet of things is helping the router and switch infrastructure market to grow as the rise in the trend will lead to increase in the data and the need for networks infrastructure to do that which in turn will help the router and switch infrastructure market to grow. Rising cloud services will need efficient network infrastructure which is generating demand for global router and switch infrastructure market.

Router and switch infrastructure market is experiencing sizable growth rate due to the driving factors such as video, Ethernet, and convergence of residential and business networks. This trend will continue in future. Wireless backhaul is currently an upcoming opportunity which will become a major factor that will drive the router and switch infrastructure market in the near future. Rising use of carrier Ethernet technology and customers demanding more bandwidth is another factor driving this market. Mobiles phones are an integral part of our life now other application areas include internet banking, personal banking and others.

Increased use of internet and video traffic continue to boost the global router and switching infrastructure market. Cloud service providers have been speedily expanding the capacities of their data centers to handle the demand generated by new applications. Various operators are turning to network function virtualization to meet the current demand it is a factor helping the market to expand its roots in diverse areas. The issues related to existing traditional architectures such as long deployment time and the complex manual interfacing required in traditional system is aiding the global router and switch infrastructure market. The traditional architecture based systems are unable to cope up with new service opportunities and changing service requirements is generating huge opportunity for router and switch infrastructure market.

Shift from hardware networking solutions to software networking solutions can pose a challenge for traditional hardware based players.

Market Segmentation:

The global router and switch infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of end user, solution type and regions. On the basis of end user the global router and switch market is segmented as cloud services, data center services, virtual network services, Services for home and enterprises. Segmentation of global routers and switch infrastructure market on the basis of solution type is done as deployment services, operation management services and support services. Regionally router and switch infrastructure market is segmented into 7 key regions mainly North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Key players:

Key players identified in the global router and switch infrastructure market are ADTRAN, Actelis Networks, Aktino, ZTE Corporation, Tellabs Inc., Optical Networking, ADVA, Seabridge Networks, MRV Communications Inc., Juniper Networks, Foundry Networks, Extreme Networks, Cisco Systems, Ericssion, Alcatel-Lucent, Hammerhead Systems, ECI Telecom, Force10 Network.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Router and switch infrastructure market Segments

Router and switch infrastructure market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Router and switch infrastructure market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Router and switch infrastructure market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Router and switch infrastructure market Drivers and Restraints

