Global Router Market Value is expected to reach 2840 million US$ by 2025 with growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019-2025

This comprehensive Router Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support.

China’s home Wi–Fi router business is expanding fast in the past few years, with about 18.15% Compound Annual Growth Rate between 2012 and 2016. The market will keep expanding with more and more downstream users and the upgrading of products.

Nowadays, 300Mbps and 450Mbps are the hottest models in China’s home Wi-Fi router market, while higher speed and smart home Wi-Fi routers are seeing to occupy important positions in forecast period, one of the key influencing factors is the prevalence of online games.

Key players in China home Wi-Fi router production market are TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei and a few others. New entrants like Qihoo 360, Gee (HiWiFi) and Xiaomi are growing fast and taking more and more market share in these years. However, among all thse, with over 30% market share, TP-Link will hold the No.1 market place in forecast period.

The global Router market is valued at 810 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Router volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Router market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TP-LINK

D-Link

Tenda

NETGEAR

ASUS

Huawei

Qihoo 360

Gee

Xiaomi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

150Mbps

300Mbps

450Mbps

Others

Segment by Application

Home Office Using

Entertainment Using

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Router Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Router Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Router Market.

Key Router market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

