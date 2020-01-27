Global Router Market to Grow at a CAGR roughly 16.9% to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Router Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 117 pages with table and figures in it.

A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support.

Scope of the Report:

China’s home Wi-Fi router business is expanding fast in the past few years, with about 18.15% Compound Annual Growth Rate between 2012 and 2016. The market will keep expanding with more and more downstream users and the upgrading of products.

Nowadays, 300Mbps and 450Mbps are the hottest models in China’s home Wi-Fi router market, while higher speed and smart home Wi-Fi routers are seeing to occupy important positions in forecast period, one of the key influencing factors is the prevalence of online games.

Key players in China home Wi-Fi router production market are TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei and a few others. New entrants like Qihoo 360, Gee (HiWiFi) and Xiaomi are growing fast and taking more and more market share in these years. However, among all thse, with over 30% market share, TP-Link will hold the No.1 market place in forecast period.

The worldwide market for Router is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.9% over the next five years, will reach 2070 million US$ in 2024, from 810 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Router in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TP-LINK

D-Link

Tenda

NETGEAR

ASUS

Huawei

Qihoo 360

Gee

Xiaomi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

150Mbps

300Mbps

450Mbps

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Office Using

Entertainment Using

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Router product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Router, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Router in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Router competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Router breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Router market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Router sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

