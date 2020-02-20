Global Rotary Valve Actuator Market Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Rotary Valve Actuator Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 119 pages with table and figures in it.

A rotary actuator is an actuator that produces a rotary motion or torque. The simplest actuator is purely mechanical, where linear motion in one direction gives rise to rotation. The most common actuators though are electrically powered. Other actuators may be powered by pneumatic or hydraulic power, or may use energy stored internally through springs.

The motion produced by an actuator may be either continuous rotation, as for an electric motor, or movement to a fixed angular position as for servomotors and stepper motors. A further form, the torque motor, does not necessarily produce any rotation but merely generates a precise torque which then either causes rotation, or is balanced by some opposing torque.

The Rotary Valve Actuator market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the Rotary Valve Actuator market in 2017, and the region is expected to be a driver of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in the coming years. IoT has been a focus area in emerging economies, such as India and China. The Indian government, for instance, has been pursuing its â€˜Digital India’ initiative with a massive push towards IoT. This includes the establishment of smart cities and IoT-specific centers of excellence.

The significant investments incurred in the development of different types of Rotary Valve Actuator is a major factor restraining the growth of the Rotary Valve Actuator market across the globe. Significant investments are required at different stages of the value chain of the actuator industry (especially in RandD, manufacturing, system integration, and assembly stages).

The worldwide market for Rotary Valve Actuator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1490 million US$ in 2024, from 1250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rotary Valve Actuator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Honeywell

Rotork

Siemens

AUMA

Emerson

Danfoss

SAMSON

OMEGA

Christian BÃ¼rkert

HKS

REXA

Exlar

ProMation Engineering

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Electric

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical and Petrochemical

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Others

