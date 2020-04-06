In this report, the Global Rotary UPS Systems Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rotary UPS Systems Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rotary uninterruptible power supply devices (DRUPS) combine the functionality of a battery-powered or flywheel-powered UPS and a diesel generator. When mains electricity supply is within specification, an electrical generator with a mass functions as motor to store kinetic energy in an electro-mechanical flywheel. In combination with a reactor or choke coil, the electrical generator also works as active filter for all sorts of power quality problems, like harmonics, RFI, and frequency variations. When mains electricity supply fails, stored energy in the flywheel is released to drive the electrical generator, which continues to supply power without interruption. At the same time (or with some delay, for example 2 to 11 seconds, to prevent the diesel engine from starting at every incident), the diesel engine takes over from the flywheel to drive the electrical generator to make the electricity required. The electro-magnetic flywheel can continue to support the diesel generator in order to keep a stable output frequency. Typically a DRUPS will have enough fuel to power the load for days or even weeks in the event of failure of the mains electricity supply.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hitachi

Hitzinger UK

Piller

Hitec Electric

Master Power

Euro-Diesel

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

100-1000 KvA

1000-2000 KvA

2000-2500 KvA

2500+ KvA

Segment by Application

Aviation

Semiconductor

Telecom

Healthcare

Defence

Others

