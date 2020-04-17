In this report, the Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rotary Transfer Machines Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A rotary transfer machine is a metalworking tool used to manufacture small metal component parts quickly. Rotary transfer machines usually have a large indexing table with various tool stations connected to it.

Geographically, Europe occupied 30.24% of the sales volume market in 2018. It is followed by North America and China, which respectively have around 20.39% and 15.87% of the global total industry.

The global Rotary Transfer Machines market was valued at 750.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 907.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Rotary Transfer Machines market status and forecast, categorizes the global Rotary Transfer Machines market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

FFG Group

Mikron

Gnutti Transfer

Variomatic

Precitrame Machines

BTB Transfer

Riello Sistemi

Gozio Transfer Federico

Imoberdorf

Kaufman Manufacturing

GIULIANI (Bucci Industries)

SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH

Kaihung Machinery

KSD

Picchi

Buffoli Transfer

We Fun Industrial Co.

Jamieson Manufacturing Co.

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Vertical Axis Rotary Transfer Machines

Horizontal Axis Rotary Transfer Machines

Vertical axis rotary transfer machines take 62.6% market share in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.

The market share of horizontal axis rotary transfer machines is 37.4 percent in 2018.

Segment by Application

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Electronics and Electrical

General Manufacturing

Others

Automotive takes 24.7% market share of transfer machines in 2018, and it will grow fast in the next years.

The market share of defense and aerospace is 8.8% in 2018.

In 2018, electrics and electrical occupy 18.7% market share.

General manufacturing holds 36.4 percent market share in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

