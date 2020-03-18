Global Roofing Tiles 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Roofing Tiles Market 2019

Description:

This report provides in depth study of “Roofing Tiles” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Roofing Tiles report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Urbanization and industrialization are fueling demand across core industries such as packaging, construction, materials, etc. The growth of other industries such as food & beverage, chemicals, electronics, e-commerce, etc. is also anticipated to impact the future trajectory of the core industries favorably over the next couple of years.

The major factors that are impacting government policies such as increasing carbon footprints are also anticipated to the growth pattern of the industries, especially packaging. The industry is focusing on the development of green materials for supporting the policies framed by the governments that promote sustainability.

Industry leaders are shifting preferences towards eco-friendly alternatives across different industry domains. This, in turn, is projected to revolutionize the future endeavors of the industries and boost revenue growth in the foreseeable future. In addition, there has been a rise in demand for green buildings and modular construction. It is likely to support the growth curve of the industry in the years to come.

Materials industry is likely to thrive substantially on the global front due to the advancements in technology. Innovations brought by the industry leaders are projected to revolutionize the growth trajectory of the global materials industry in the years to come. In addition, the growing construction industry is also prognosticated to favor demand generation for building materials in the forthcoming years. It is also forecasted to support the expansion of the packaging materials industries. Availability of green alternatives in the packaging industry as well as the construction sector is poised to boost the growth of the materials industry in the years to come.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Boral Roofing

IKO

Ludowici

Crown Roof Tiles

Trevis Perkins

Eagle Roofing

Wienerberger

Braas Monier Building Group

Etex

Major Types Covered

Concrete Tiles

Clay Tiles

Major Applications Covered

Personal Residential

Commercial Residential

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Content:



1 Introduction

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics



4 Value Chain of the Roofing Tiles Market



5 Global Roofing Tiles Market-Segmentation by Type

……….

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

